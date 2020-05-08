Police officer and wifein home quarantine

A police officer and his wife were asked to undergo home quarantine for two weeks after the officer met his daughter who had tested positive for COVID 19 in Belagavi on Friday.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police attached to a Karnataka State Reserve Police battalion in Belagavi had gone to a quarantine centre to meet his daughter. He consoled her as she was worried about staying away from her one-year-old son and then, went home and comforted his wife who was worried about their daughter’s health. From there, he reported for duty at a traffic intersection.

A colleague who came to know about this alerted his senior officer who, in turn, asked the officer to undergo a test and stay quarantined at home.

The officer’s throat swab has been sent for testing. If he is found carrying the virus, then, his primary and secondary contacts would be traced and quarantined, said Inspector-General of Police (Northern Range) Raghavendra Suhas.

Meanwhile, as many as 11 new cases were detected in the district on Friday with Hire Bagewadi reporting 10 and Kudchi one. This takes the tally of such cases to 85. All are admitted in the district hospital and are responding to treatment.

As many as 36 have been discharged and a, 81-year-old woman has died.