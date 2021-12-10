Karnataka

‘Police not supporting rally’

A federation of farmers’ associations will hold a rally seeking repeal of farm laws in Karnataka, in Belagavi on Sunday. Ashok Dhavale, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leader from New Delhi and Allamaprabhu Bettaduru, writer, will address the rally.

Proper flood relief, fair price of sugarcane, early resolution to Kalasa – Banduri nala project, regularisation of Bagair Hukum and forest land encroachment cases, and remunerative prices for all farm produce will be covered.

However, some leaders complained that the police were creating obstacles for the rally. “Police officers are constantly changing the venues for holding the rally. We have changed the venue three times. This is an attempt at scuttling our voice,” Sidagouda Modagi, farmers leader told The Hindu.


