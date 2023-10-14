Police nabs 10 persons involved in highway dacoity on Mysuru-Ooty road

October 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - MYSURU

A team of Chamarajanagar district police has managed to nab ten persons involved in a dacoity near Bendagalli Gate on the National Highway 766 under Gundlupet taluk’s Begur police station limits recently.

A gang of more than ten persons in three cars and goods vehicle waylaid the car of Rahim and his friend Naufal, who were on their way to their native in Kerala on the Mysuru-Ooty National Highway, with ₹40 lakh in cash on the intervening night of September 27 and 28.

The dacoits took away not only the cash, but also snatched a mobile phone and a smartwatch from the victims.

But, a special team constituted by the Chamarajanagar district Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahu managed to trace ten of the accused from different places in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Goa states within eight days of the crime.

The police have also recovered ₹20.91 lakh cash, a car worth ₹ 4 lakh, smartwatch worth ₹30,000., and a mobile phone worth ₹10,000 besides three cars used for the crime.

The main accused in the dacoity are yet to be traced, said a statement issued by the police.

The Superintendent of Police of Chamarajanagar district has complimented the members of the special team for arresting the accused.

