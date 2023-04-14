Police nab three bookies running online cricket betting racket at CTO Junction

April 14, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The patrolling team of Cubbon Park unearthed an inter-state online betting racket and caught four bookies who were operating through an app near CTO Junction on Queens Road on April 11.

The accused bookies, hailing from Haryana, were getting live updates from their associates in the stadium and placing bets accordingly. A probe revealed that there was around 10 seconds gap between the live match and the relay on TV. The accused utilised the 10 seconds gap to get live ball-to-ball updates from their associates and receive the bets accordingly online. This helped them manipulate betting and earn huge profits, said the police.

The racket was busted when the police found the accused operating the mobile phones and confronted them. Detailed questioning led them to confess to the crime. They have been detained and brought to the station.

The accused have been booked under various sections of Karnataka Police Act, 1963, and efforts are on to track down their associates who are operating from different states.