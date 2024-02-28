ADVERTISEMENT

Police nab goods driver involved in hit-and-run case

February 28, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Madiwala traffic police tracked down a 28-year-old goods vehicle driver who was on the run after allegedly running over a 60-year-old unidentified woman sleeping on the footpath of Madiwala market in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused Sushash Murugan, a resident of HSR Layout, had come to drop off the goods at the market in the wee hours and ran over the woman, killing her on the spot and sped away.

Traffic police inspector Mohammed Siraj and team shifted the body for postmortem and gathered the track marks of the vehicle for further investigation. The police analysed over 50 CCTV camera footages from in and around before zeroing in on the vehicle. Based on the registration number, when the police reached his residence, the accused had fled to Tamil Nadu. The police obtained his number and counselled and convinced the accused to return to the city and arrested him.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused has been charged with death due to negligence and rash and negligence driving for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US