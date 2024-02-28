Police nab goods driver involved in hit-and-run case

February 28, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Madiwala traffic police tracked down a 28-year-old goods vehicle driver who was on the run after allegedly running over a 60-year-old unidentified woman sleeping on the footpath of Madiwala market in the wee hours of Saturday.

The accused Sushash Murugan, a resident of HSR Layout, had come to drop off the goods at the market in the wee hours and ran over the woman, killing her on the spot and sped away.

Traffic police inspector Mohammed Siraj and team shifted the body for postmortem and gathered the track marks of the vehicle for further investigation. The police analysed over 50 CCTV camera footages from in and around before zeroing in on the vehicle. Based on the registration number, when the police reached his residence, the accused had fled to Tamil Nadu. The police obtained his number and counselled and convinced the accused to return to the city and arrested him.

The accused has been charged with death due to negligence and rash and negligence driving for further investigation.