Police nab couple involved in attempted robbery

August 25, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A couple allegedly involved in an attempted robbery at KHB colony in Hootagalli recently has been nabbed.

In a bizarre case, the accused had entered the house of Babulal, a jeweller, at KHB colony on August 16 on the pretext of giving an invitation card for a house-warming ceremony.

Upon entering the house, they handed a bottle and wanted it to be filled with water. When Mr. Babulal’s wife went inside to fill water into the bottle, the couple attacked him with a knife. When Babulal’s wife came to his rescue, she was overpowered.

However, Babulal managed to rush out of the house and scream for help, forcing the couple to flee. Babulal and his wife received medical treatment and the Vijayanagar police registered a case.

The police formed a special team and claimed that they were able to trace the accused within 48 hours; the couple was taken into custody on August 19.

During investigation, the police learnt that the accused were addicted to online gambling. They had lost money and had huge outstanding loans and dues.

To clear the loans, the couple conspired to carry out the robbery and zeroed in on the jeweller’s house after ascertaining that his son was not at home.

The accused were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody, said a press statement. The city Police Commissioner Ramesh B. complimented the special team nabbing the accused.

