Police nab alleged active member of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) party in Bengaluru

A team of Anti Terror Cell (ATC) of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru City Police on Thursday (September 5, 2024) morning nabbed a 35-year-old man, whom they claim is an active member of the proscribed maoist organisation CPI (Maoist) party, in the city.

The police have identified the arrested as Anirudh Rajan, hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In the complaint by Mahesh B., Inspector, ATC, CCB accessed by The Hindu, he said they had a tip-off that Anirudh Rajan, hailing from Chennai and an active member of CPI (Maoist) was in Bengaluru for the past few days and was travelling to a different place on a bus from Kempegowda Bus Station.

Pendrive with documents recovered

Alerted by the ATC, a woman sub-inspector Sulochana, from Upparpet Police, caught the accused after his movements raised suspicion, the complaint said. Mr. Mahesh claimed that the accused identified himself as Anirudh Rajan, but gave no other details when confronted at the bus station.

However, Mr. Mahesh said that when taken to the CCB’s Interrogation Centre, Madiwala, he conceded that he was Anirudh Rajan hailing from Chennai and had been a member of CPI (Maoist) for the past five years. He reportedly gave a pendrive in which there were some documents and letterheads of the CPI (Maoist) party. They also raided one of his friend’s house in Indiranagar and claimed to have recovered more incriminating documents. CCB officials have also recovered an Aadhar card under the pseudonym Vikas Ghatge.

Underground activities

CCB officials claimed that Anirudh Rajan was working underground and was assigned the job of a courier, of raising funds and organising secret meetings of Naxal sympathisers. He was also into recruiting cadre for the party, the complaint alleged.

Upparpet Police have now registered a case against him under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, Aadhar Act, 2016, and various sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

