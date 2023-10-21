Police martyrs remembered on Commemoration Day in Hubballi, Dharwad

October 21, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde has said that the role of the police in maintaining law and order in the society was crucial as they risk their lives for the societal good.

He was addressing a gathering of serving and former police personnel and their family members after paying tributes to the police martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day at the District City Armed Reserve Police parade ground in Hubballi on Saturday.

Mr. Hegde said that the police personnel faced many problems while discharging their duties and several of them had sacrificed their lives while on duty. It was the responsibility of everyone to remember their sacrifice, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner also stressed upon the role of the general public in maintaining law and order and called on them to join hands with the police in prevention and control of crimes. The general public should understand the responsibilities of the police and extend necessary cooperation to them, he said.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar spoke about 1959 incident in which Indian Police personnel were killed during the Chinese attack, which led to October 21 being observed as Police Commemoration Day. She said to commemorate the sacrifice of the police, a memorial had been constructed at a height of 16,000 ft. in Ladakh. “This year, 189 police personnel serving in different states had laid down their lives while on duty. In Karnataka, 16 police personnel had died while on duty. It is our responsibility to remember their sacrifice,” she said.

IG (Internal Security) Vipul Kumar, Deputy Commissioners of Police Ravish C.R. and Rajiv M., former MP I.G. Sanadi and others took part in the programme and paid tributes to the police martyrs.

In Dharwad

In the Police Commemoration Day programme held at DAR parade ground in Dharwad, Chief Conservator of Forest Yatishkumar D. paid floral tributes to the police martyrs and called on every to remember and honour their sacrifices.

The police and security personnel had a significant role in the peaceful life of the people and it should be remembered by all, he said. Mr. Yatishkumar called on the serving police personnel to also make time for themselves so as to maintain their mental and physical health.

HDMC Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi said that the general public should be indebted to the police who ensure law and order prevails in society. Superintendent of Police Gopal M. Byakod spoke about Police Commemoration Day and named 189 police martyrs.

Family members break down

The family members of Huchhappa Mallennavar, the constable who was killed in accident during Ganesh festival, turned emotional while paying tributes. The SP and other police personnel consoled the family members.

On the occasion, ₹1.05 lakh collected by police personnel of Garag Police Station (Where Huchhappa served) and other police stations led by Police Sub Inspector F.M. Mantur, was handed over to Huchhappa’s family.

