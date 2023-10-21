ADVERTISEMENT

Police martyrs’ day observed in Shivamogga

October 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani participated in police martyrs’ day observed in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district police, on Saturday, paid homage to policemen who sacrificed their lives while on duty as part of police martyrs’ day.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, speaking on the occasion, said 189 policemen died between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, in the country. Among them, 16 police staff were from Karnataka. He read out their names.

Senior officers of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, and others, placed floral wreaths on the martyrs’ memorial on the occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police martyrs’ day is observed every October 21 to commemorate the sacrifice of policemen who died while defending the borders with China in 1959.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US