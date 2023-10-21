HamberMenu
Police martyrs’ day observed in Shivamogga

October 21, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani participated in police martyrs’ day observed in Shivamogga on Saturday.

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani participated in police martyrs’ day observed in Shivamogga on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Shivamogga district police, on Saturday, paid homage to policemen who sacrificed their lives while on duty as part of police martyrs’ day.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, speaking on the occasion, said 189 policemen died between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, in the country. Among them, 16 police staff were from Karnataka. He read out their names.

Senior officers of the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani, Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar, and others, placed floral wreaths on the martyrs’ memorial on the occasion.

The police martyrs’ day is observed every October 21 to commemorate the sacrifice of policemen who died while defending the borders with China in 1959.

