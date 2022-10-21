Police martyrs’ day observed in Mysuru    

The Police Martyrs’ Day was observed in the city by the Mysuru City Police, the district police, the KSRP and other wings on Friday. Wreaths was placed on the police memorial and the sacrifices of policemen in the line of duty were recalled to mark the occasion. Malathi Priya, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle, was the chief guest. Three rounds were fired in the air as mark of respect to the martyrs. Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, SP R. Chetan and others were present.