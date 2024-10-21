GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police Martyrs’ Day observed in Mysuru and Mandya

Police personnel advised to take care of their health admist their duties

Published - October 21, 2024 08:39 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Three rounds were fired in the air as a mark of respect to the policemen who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day in Mysuru on Monday, October 21. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mandya, M. Brungesh on Monday, October 21, said the policemen can safeguard the society if they are in good health. The police personnel must take care of their health while being on duty, he advised.

Speaking at the Police Martyrs’ Day held at the DAR Parade Grounds in Mandya, the Judge, who paid tributes to the policemen who died in the line of duty, said the policemen, besides discharging their duties, must give proper attention to their health amidst their professional duties. They must check their health conditions.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara said it is everyone’s duty to pay their respects to the police martyrs.

While paying his tributes to the martyrs on the occasion and recalling those who laid their lives safeguarding the people and the society, he said, “If we give respect to the martyrs, it is like giving respect to our country and the constitution. The police and the soldiers who fight for the society and the country are the most valuable people.”

He said 213 police personnel have become martyrs this year. While protecting society’s health, the police must also take care of their health as well, he advised.

The DC described police, farmers, soldiers, and teachers as the four pillars of the society. These people play a key role in protecting the health of society. If the soldiers protect us guarding the borders, the police protect us within the country.

Speaking on the occasion, ZP CEO Sheikh Tanveer Asif said many policemen skip their breakfast and lunch while on duty and some of them stay away from their families because of their professional reasons. The police personnel must not neglect and take proper care of their health, he advised.

Three rounds were fired in the air as a mark of respect to the martyred policemen on the occasion.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjuna Baladandi, AdSP C.K. Thimmaiah and others were present.

Police Martyrs’ Day in Mysuru

The Police Martyrs’ Day was observed in Mysuru at the police martyrs’ memorial park near the SP office.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mysuru, Ravindra Hegde placed a wreath at the memorial to pay his respects to the martyred policemen.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO K.M. Gayathri, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, DIGP Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and other senior police officers were present.

The dignitaries remembered the sacrifices of the policemen while discharging their duties.

