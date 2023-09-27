HamberMenu
Police make elaborate security arrangements for Ganesha procession in Shivamogga

September 27, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The Shivamogga police have made elaborate security arrangements for the procession of Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati in Shivamogga on Thursday. The procession will cover major streets in the city.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed the media on Wednesday that over 2,500 police would be on duty. As many as five SP-level officers, 14 DySPs, 40 police inspectors, and 75 police sub-inspectors, besides ASIs, head constables, and constables, would be deployed. Additionally, 10 platoons of DAR, 15 platoons of KSRP and two companies of the Rapid Action Force would be in place. Around 500 CCTV cameras have been installed along the route, he said.

The police also conducted a route march in the city on Wednesday to instil confidence and a sense of security among the residents. The march covered Gopi Circle, Ameer Ahmed Circle, Shivappa Nayaka Circle, Gandhi Bazar Road, MKK Road, K.R. Puram, and tempo stand.

