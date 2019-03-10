Karnataka

Police looking for man posing as MLA seeking official favours

The Vidhana Soudha police are on the lookout for a person who, claiming to be the MLA of Bhadravati constituency, called the Ministry of Health and Medical Education seeking an ‘official favour’.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 6 p.m. when a man called Medical Education Minister E. Tukaram on his official line and introduced himself as B.K. Sangameshwara, MLA. “He said there was a file that he wanted cleared,” said a police officer. However, when the Minister’s staffers cross-checked with the actual MLA, they realised that he was not the one to make the call. On Wednesday, Mr. Sangameshwara filed a complaint with the police and submitted the caller’s phone number. “We have learned that the unidentified man has been calling many departments and officials using Mr. Sangameshwara’s name seeking favours,” an officer said.

The police have taken up a case of cheating by impersonation and efforts are on to track the man.

