Police leaked details on scam: HDK

Adding a twist to the ongoing controversy over the alleged scam in recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors (civil), former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that the Police Department had leaked the details of the scam to avenge the insult meted out to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant by a BJP leader.

Speaking to reporters at Chennapatna, he said: “The BJP spokesperson had called the Police Commissioner a liar following a murder in Bengaluru in a road rage. The BJP leaders had tried to give the murder a communal twist by stating that it had taken place since the deceased youth could not speak Urdu.” He said: “The BJP leaders had insulted Mr. Pant, an upright officer. To avenge the insult, police officials had leaked details of the scam. The BJP leader who insulted the Police Commissioner had links with the kingpin of the PSI recruitment scam.”