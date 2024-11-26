Police lawn tennis championship begins

The 25th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship, 2024, was kick-started at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) at Cubbon Park on Tuesday.

The five-day event, hosted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), aimed to celebrate unity, discipline, and the spirit of sportsmanship among the nation’s law enforcement agencies, a statement said. The tournament was inaugurated by Praveer Ranjan, IPS, Special Director General (APS). A commemorative souvenir was unveiled to mark 25 years of the championship.

