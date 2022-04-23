Police launch hunt for suspect who gave CCB team the slip

The Pulikeshi Nagar police are on the lookout for a robbery suspect who gave a team of four Central Crime Branch officers the slip when they went to secure him on Thursday evening. The suspect, identified as Yaseen, along with his associate, Naseeb R., were sitting in a car parked in front of a restaurant in Coles Park when the CCB team surrounded them.

They had received a tip on Yaseen’s whereabouts. The team led by Inspector K.S. Tanveer caught the duo and recovered a dagger hidden under the seat of the car as well as an 11.5-inch knife from Yaseen.

“The two men put up some resistance and Yaseen started abusing the police. While the police were trying to escort him to the official vehicle, he pushed the three constables on the ground and escaped,” said a police officer.

The CCB team was able to pin Naseeb down and took him into custody for questioning. In his statement, he claimed that the weapons recovered were for protection from rivals. “However we suspect that the duo were planning another robbery,” said a police officer. He was booked under the Arms Act.