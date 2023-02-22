Police launch drive against traffic violations, to enforce adherence to rules and regulations

February 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hubballi Dharwad Police have launched a drive for penalising violations under Motor Vehicle Act and for enforcing adherence to traffic rules and regulations. They have registered nearly 250 cases in two days.

According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, while 119 cases were registered on Monday, 127 cases were registered on Tuesday.

On Monday, under the four traffic police stations in Hubballi Dharwad, 37 cases for defective number plates, 79 cases for no number plate and three cases for defective silencer were registered and ₹59,500 penalty was imposed.

Cases registered on Tuesday included 50 of defective number plates, 50 of no number plates and nine of defective silencer, while ₹53,500 penalty was imposed, the release said.

Continuous drive

Meanwhile, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta has said that it will be a continuous drive on a daily basis to not only to penalise violations under Motor Vehicles Act but also to enforce traffic regulations.

Drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, haphazard parking will be penalised, while the movement of autorickshaws will be regulated to prevent them from carrying extra passengers than permitted.

Mr. Gupta has clarified that the focus will be not on penalising violators but on regulating traffic so as to bring down accidents and ensure smooth vehicular movement.