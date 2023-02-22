ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch drive against traffic violations, to enforce adherence to rules and regulations

February 22, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The police registered nearly 250 cases in the last two days in Hubballi Dharwad. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Hubballi Dharwad Police have launched a drive for penalising violations under Motor Vehicle Act and for enforcing adherence to traffic rules and regulations. They have registered nearly 250 cases in two days.

According to a press release issued by the Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissionerate, while 119 cases were registered on Monday, 127 cases were registered on Tuesday.

On Monday, under the four traffic police stations in Hubballi Dharwad, 37 cases for defective number plates, 79 cases for no number plate and three cases for defective silencer were registered and ₹59,500 penalty was imposed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cases registered on Tuesday included 50 of defective number plates, 50 of no number plates and nine of defective silencer, while ₹53,500 penalty was imposed, the release said.

Continuous drive

Meanwhile, Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Raman Gupta has said that it will be a continuous drive on a daily basis to not only to penalise violations under Motor Vehicles Act but also to enforce traffic regulations.

Drunken driving, rash and negligent driving, haphazard parking will be penalised, while the movement of autorickshaws will be regulated to prevent them from carrying extra passengers than permitted.

Mr. Gupta has clarified that the focus will be not on penalising violators but on regulating traffic so as to bring down accidents and ensure smooth vehicular movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US