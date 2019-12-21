‘Police killed my brother for no reason’

Mohammed Yahya, brother of Jalil Kudroli (42) who died in police firing in the city on Thursday, was inconsolable on Friday.

“They [the police] killed my brother who was nowhere connected with the protest,” he told The Hindu at Masjid-ul-Ehsaan mosque at Falnir, where his brother’s body had been kept for performing religious rituals before being buried at Zeenath Baksh Masjid at Bunder in the evening.

Jalil is survived by his wife and two children — a son and a daughter. He ran a small fishing-related business at the Old Port and lived in a rented house on Azizuddin Road at Bunder. He was among the six brothers of Mr. Yahya. A bullet fired by the police had pierced through the left eye of Jalil, he said.

Dropped children home

Jalil had picked up his children and dropped them at home, a flat in an apartment, and come to the main road just to see what was happening.

“They [police] murdered my brother for no reason,” the brother wept, as he narrated the sequence of events.

Mr. Yahya said the police even burst tear gas shells inside a private hospital on Falnir Road where his brother had been admitted along with other seven seriously injured. The gas even entered the intensive care unit at the hospital. The police also beat up the relatives of the injured in the hospital for no reason. “They also beat me up in the hospital,” he said. “The family of my brother is in dire straits.”

Had come to buy groceries

The body of Nausin, 23, which was also kept in the Masjid-ul-Ehsaan mosque for performing religious rituals, was taken to Jumma Masjid at Kudroli for burial in the evening.

One of his friends said Nausin worked with a catering unit. He had come to Bunder on Thursday to purchase groceries, the friend said. Ashraf K. Agnadi, an advocate, said the bullet fired by the police had hit his back.

The bodies of Jalil and Nausin were handed over to the families from the mortuary at the Government Wenlock Hospital at about 2.30 p.m. A large number of relatives and friends accompanied the bodies for the burial.