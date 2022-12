December 28, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

The Mysuru city police have issued guidelines in view of the New Year celebrations. Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has issued the rule.. The celebrations have to end by 1 a.m. as per the new directions. The police control room will keep a watch on the city as over 275 security cameras have been installed additionally to keep a tab on the revellers, and ensure law and order. He has told hotels, clubs and places where the celebrations happen to comply with the rules..