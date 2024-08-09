GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police invoke stringent law against driver for causing death of Dharwad student

The student was hit by an MUV which was said to have been driven in a negligent manner

Published - August 09, 2024 09:48 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
The parents of Rohit Jagadish Kumbar, who was killed in an accident in Dharwad on Wednesday, donated his organs giving a new a lease of life to others.

The parents of Rohit Jagadish Kumbar, who was killed in an accident in Dharwad on Wednesday, donated his organs giving a new a lease of life to others. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Taking serious note of negligent driving by a driver that caused the death of a young student in Dharwad, the Hubballi Dharwad Police have invoked Section 105 of BNS against the accused.

Briefing presspersons about the case in Hubballi on Friday, Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar said that on Wednesday midnight the student was hit by an MUV in Dharwad causing him mortal injuries.

The 20-year-old student identified as Rohit Jagadish Kumbar, a resident of Dharwad, died of injuries.

After the accident, the driver did not stop the vehicle and fled the scene.

Subsequently, the police traced the accused who happened to be the driver working for an eye hospital in Hubballi.

The accused identified as Mahanthesh Yallappa Kurade, a resident of Ramanakoppa in Kundgol taluk of Dharwad district, has now been remanded in judicial custody.

The Police Commissioner said that the driver was negligent while driving causing the fatal accident, despite knowing that his action can cause injury to others.

Considering the rash and negligent driver, they decided to book the accused for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 and 106(1) of BNS, he said.

The Police Commissioner said that he will appeal to motorists to drive their vehicles cautiously.

Organ donation

Mr. Shashikumar said that taking into consideration the fact that their son will not survive, the parents of the student gave their permission for organ donation, which, in turn, saved the lives of others.

He said that following the consent for organ donation, doctors at SDM Hospital in Dharwad carried out organ extraction which were then sent to KLE Hospital in Belagavi for organ transplantation.

The Police Commissioner thanked the family members for their noble gesture of organ donation which has given a new lease of life to others.

