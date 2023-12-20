ADVERTISEMENT

Police invoke KCOCA against accused in FDA exam malpractice

December 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The police have invoked provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organized Crimes Act, 2000 (KCOCA), against 12 accused allegedly involved in malpractices in the examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority in October this year for recruitment to FDA posts in KEONICS and other departments.

The accused have been identified as R.D. Patil, Santhosh Kottalli, Shivakumara, Sidrama Koli, Ravikumar, Rudragowda, Rahim Choudhary, Sagar, Basanna Poojari, Chandrakantha Burakal, Shashidhara Jamadara, and Basavaraja Yelavara.

According to a release from the Director General and Inspector General of Police, as many as eight cases have been registered in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts pertaining to the malpractices in the examination against the accused.

The CID is conducting investigation in these cases and has arrested several accused persons and collected key evidences. The kingpin has been identified as R.D. Patil, involved in the PSI recruitment scam too.

