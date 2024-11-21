ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigation reveals there was no highway robbery but only a false complaint

Published - November 21, 2024 11:52 pm IST - Belagavi

Complainant, two associates taken into custody; ₹1.1 crore recovered from vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

Preliminary investigation by the Belagavi Police has led to suspicion that there has been no highway robbery and that the complainants fabricated a story of losing ₹75 lakh in such an offence.

Sankeshwar Police booked a case of highway robbery based on a complaint by Suraj Vanmane, a resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra.

He complained that he and two of his associates were waylaid by a group of robbers near Hargapur near Hukkeri in Belagavi district and were robbed of their car and cash at gun point.

Following this, Superintendent of Police Bheema Shankar Guled formed three teams to investigate the case.

One team traced the car near Nerli and recovered ₹1.1 crore packed in a concealed chamber under the gear box. This led to the suspicion that the complainants filed a false complaint, the Superintendent of Police said.

The police have taken driver Arif Sheikh, Ajay Sargara and Suraj into custody. Investigation is under way.

The owner Bharat Margude is a gold trader from Sangli with business in multiple States. He sold old ornaments in Kolhapur and was transporting cash to a trader in Kerala. The three men now accused of misleading the police worked for him.

The Superintendent of Police said there is a suspicion now that more people are involved in the offence.

