Police investigating use of satellite phone in Karnataka: Home Minister

The Hindu Bureau June 06, 2022 15:55 IST

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra says police are trying to find out who is using satellite phone calls in Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts, and why

Following an alert from intelligence agencies, the Karnataka police have taken up an investigation into reports of satellite phone calls from various parts of Chikkamagaluru district and the coastal region, said Home Minister Araga Jnanendra in Shivamogga on June 6. The Minister said the State police had been investigating the matter with the Intelligence Bureau and other Central agencies. “Satellite phone calls had been traced to parts of Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada districts. We will identify the people using satellite phones and the purpose behind the calls,” he said. Satellite phone calls have been traced to the Malnad region earlier too. It was not clear who operated the phones and with whom they were communicating. In a statement to the Legislative Assembly in September 2021, the Home Minister had said that as many as 250 satellite phone calls were tracked in 2020, and another 220 in 2021 in different parts of Karnataka.



