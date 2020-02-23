Police investigating ‘conspiracy’ to instigate youth, says Home Minister

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the police and Intelligence agencies were investigating into the “conspiracy” of instigating youth to indulge in anti-national activities.

Speaking to reporters here, he referred to the case of Amulya Leona, who raised pro-Pakistan slogans during an anti-CAA rally, and said that a team led by top officials were probing all angles and even the CID had spread its dragnet.

Some NGOs involved in transfer of funds to a few organisations have been blacklisted and the investigating agencies were unravelling the connection between them. Even the Enforcement Directorate was alert on these developments, he said.

Mr. Bommai said certain forces were on an overdrive ever since the BJP came to the power at the Centre, but the government would thwart their designs.

Meanwhile, sources said that Mr. Bommai, who held a meeting in Bengaluru with senior police officers, sought details on the progress of investigation into the episodes of shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and displaying free-Kashmir placard.

The police and the Intelligence wing of the State police have been directed to intensity vigil on the anti-CAA protests and their organisers following the cases of Amulya and Ardra Narayanan, sources said. A special team was investigating to know if Amulya and Ardra had links with other organisations. The police are verifying their social media accounts and mobile phones.

Sources said that the police have been asked to enforce law in a stringent manner to ensure that the protests are conducted within the legal framework. The protest in Freedom Park, Bengaluru, where Amulya raised pro-Pakistan slogans, had caught both the organisers and the police off guard and led to a major embarrassment.

Mr. Bommai directed the police to take necessary measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

SDPI and PFI

Referring to the proposed ban on Social Democratic Party of India and Popular Front of India, Mr. Bommai told reporters in Mysuru that it was still in the discussion stage and all information pertaining to the organisations were being compiled. A decision would be taken only after collating all data, he added.