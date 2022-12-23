ADVERTISEMENT

Police Inspector wins ‘India Cyber Cop of the year 2022’ award

December 23, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

K.T.Gururaj, Police Inspector, won the India Cyber Cop of year 2022. He received the award in Gurgaon on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

K.T. Gururaj, Police Inspector, has won the India Cyber Cop of the year 2022 award instituted by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), for his investigation into a cyber crime using forensic tools and techniques.

Mr. Gururaj, who was Inspector at Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station in Shivamogga, had investigated a case and did succeed to arrest the accused facing charges of distributing child sexual abuse material through social media platforms. He filed the charge sheet and finally, the accused was convicted by a court for offences punishable under the IT Act and POCSO Act.

Considering his commendable investigation into the case, the DSCI selected him as the India Cyber Cop of the year 2022. DSCI is a not-for-profit body on data protection in India set up by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Gururaj received the award in a ceremony held in Gurgaon in Haryana on Thursday (December 22). At present, Gururaj works at the Police Training School at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar congratulated the officer on winning the award.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US