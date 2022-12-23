Police Inspector wins ‘India Cyber Cop of the year 2022’ award

December 23, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Hassan

K.T. Gururaj, Police Inspector, has won the India Cyber Cop of the year 2022 award instituted by the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), for his investigation into a cyber crime using forensic tools and techniques.

Mr. Gururaj, who was Inspector at Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station in Shivamogga, had investigated a case and did succeed to arrest the accused facing charges of distributing child sexual abuse material through social media platforms. He filed the charge sheet and finally, the accused was convicted by a court for offences punishable under the IT Act and POCSO Act.

Considering his commendable investigation into the case, the DSCI selected him as the India Cyber Cop of the year 2022. DSCI is a not-for-profit body on data protection in India set up by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM).

Gururaj received the award in a ceremony held in Gurgaon in Haryana on Thursday (December 22). At present, Gururaj works at the Police Training School at Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar congratulated the officer on winning the award.