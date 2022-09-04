Police inspector, wife booked for drunken driving in Chamarajpet

ADVERTISEMENT

A police inspector attached to the City Armed Reserve and his wife have been booked for allegedly driving drunk and also creating a ruckus after a minor accident in Chamarajpet on Saturday night.

According to the police, the duo, identified as Sanjay and Usha, set out for a joy ride after dinner. Usha was driving the car, when it hit another car.

Heated arguments ensued on the road around 11 p.m. The police rushed to the spot and subjected the duo to a test and confirmed they were under the influence of alcohol.

The duo was booked for drink driving and the car was seized.

Meanwhile, the owner of the damaged car filed a complaint with the Chamarajpet police against the couple for creating a ruckus and assaulting him and his friends. Usha also filed a complaint against the car driver and his friends.