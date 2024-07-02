Police Inspector found dead on railway tracks in Kalaburagi

A 45-year-old Police Inspector was found dead after being run over by a train near Biddapur Colony in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bapugouda. He was Circle Inspector of Police (Wireless Unit) attached to the Kalaburagi City Police Commissionerate.

According to sources, the officer was suffering from disturbed mental health after being diagnosed with mouth cancer.

Though the loco pilot of the train said that the officer committed suicide, it is yet to be ascertained if the victim committed suicide or was hit by the train while he was crossing the railway tracks.

A case has been registered at the Railway Police Station in Wadi.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

