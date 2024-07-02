GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police Inspector found dead on railway tracks in Kalaburagi

Published - July 02, 2024 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A 45-year-old Police Inspector was found dead after being run over by a train near Biddapur Colony in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Bapugouda. He was Circle Inspector of Police (Wireless Unit) attached to the Kalaburagi City Police Commissionerate.

According to sources, the officer was suffering from disturbed mental health after being diagnosed with mouth cancer.

Though the loco pilot of the train said that the officer committed suicide, it is yet to be ascertained if the victim committed suicide or was hit by the train while he was crossing the railway tracks.

A case has been registered at the Railway Police Station in Wadi.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.