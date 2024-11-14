Police inspector arrested for conspiring with Munirathna to infect Ashok with HIV-infected blood 

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged crimes of R. R. Nagar BJP MLA, Munirathna, on Thursday arrested Iyan Reddy, police inspector currently posted at Hebbagodi police station, for allegedly conspiring with Mr. Munirathna to infect Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly and former Revenue Minister, R. Ashok, with HIV infected blood.

The alleged incident took place in 2020, when the byelection to R. R. Nagar constituency was delayed owing to an election petition questioning Mr. Munirathna’s election in 2018 by BJP leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda.

Mr. Munirathna had defected to BJP from Congress in July 2019, along with 16 others toppling the Janata Dal (S)-Congress coalition government. While elections to the rest of the seats were held in December 2019, the bypoll to R. R. Nagar seat was delayed.

The complainant in a rape case against Mr. Munirathna had alleged that the MLA had been using a HIV-infected woman to honey trap his opponents and tried to infect Mr. Ashok with HIV-infected blood.

Velu Nayakar, a former councillor and an associate of Mr. Munirathna, who has now fallen out with him, made a statement that in his presence Mr. Iyan Reddy and Mr. Munirathna tried to convince a youth to prick Mr. Ashok with a needle smeared with HIV-infected blood during his birthday celebrations [Mr. Ashok’s] in July 2020.

Mr. Nayakar claimed that after this, he advised the youth to run away and not be trapped in this crime and eventually the plan did not materialise.

The SIT has now tracked down the said youth and recorded his statement before a magistrate, where he reportedly said that Mr. Iyan Reddy and Mr. Munirathna indeed tried to convince him to infect Mr. Ashok with HIV-infected blood.

Following his statement, the SIT arrested Mr. Iyan Reddy on Thursday. He has been charged with criminal conspiracy to murder Mr. Ashok.

Mr. Munirathna who was arrested in the rape case is presently out on bail.