Police inspector and five others arrested in contractor assault case

October 22, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hassan police have arrested six people including a police Inspector in connection with an attempt to assault contractor Ashwath Narayana Gowda.

Ashok, police inspector of Internal Security Department in Kolar, is one among the arrested.

Others arrested are Sathish, Murugan, Madhusdan of Bengaluru, and Tejaswi and Aravind of Channarayapatna.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused allegedly hatched a conspiracy to kidnap Ashwath Narayana Gowda for ransom. They attempted to execute their plan near Suranahalli in Holenarasipur taluk on October 10. Somehow, the contractor succeeded in escaping, even as his vehicle was damaged.

The contractor is said to be a close confidant of senior JD(S) leader and former minister H.D. Revanna. In fact, the accused attempted to stop his vehicle and assault him, while he was returning to Channarayapatna after meeting Mr. Revanna in Holenarasipur.

The Holenarasipur town police had registered the case. Hassan Superintendent of Police Mohammed Sujeetha said the police inspector had been arrested on charges of being part of the conspiracy. The two more accused Rohit and Praveen were absconding. Those absconding were earlier accused in a similar case, the officer said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT