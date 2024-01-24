Police in the dock for detaining man illegally

January 24, 2024 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

Taking a ride from a suspect in a cheating case proved costly for a private firm employee who was allegedly detained by a police team and kept in detention for three days in a lodge for inquiry.

The victim, Venkat, was released after his wife filed a missing complaint with the police, who began to track him down based on the call record details. Venkat soon after the release shared his ordeal and later filed a complaint with the human rights commission seeking legal action.

According to the complaint, Venkat, resident of Konanakunte, had gone to his native place Mulbagal on December 12 and taken a ride with one Mani in his village. Mani was involved in a cheating case and was on the radar of the Cottonpet police, who tracked him down and brought them to the station.

Venkat claimed that he was not aware of the case and told the police this, but they allegedly detained him in a lodge in Cottonpet for three days to question him and to ascertain his possible links with Mani. The police allegedly also made Venkat talk to his wife and threatened not to disclose his whereabouts despite repeated requests.

Suspecting something fishy, Venkat’s wife filed a missing complaint and shared the contact details from where she was getting calls.

The police team who detained Venkat are now in the dock as probe has been initiated against them.

