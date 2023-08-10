Police in the dock for demanding money from woman complainant

August 10, 2023 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Close on the heels of the Whitefield cyber crime police being caught by their Kerala counterparts for allegedly taking money from the accused of an online job fraud, the Bandepalya police are now in the dock for allegedly demanding money from a woman complainant to file documents pertaining to investigations before the court.

Sridevi N., a resident of Mangammanapalya, was allegedly attacked by a tenant of the same building over a row on payment of rent. The accused Saddam allegedly attacked Sridevi with a knife on July 6 and fled the scene following the fight for not paying rent for the last three months. Sridevi was assigned by her landlord to collect rents from the tenant.

The police later arrested Saddam and his father Nazeer, charging them under wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing grievous injuries, and criminal intimidation, and remanded them to judicial custody.

The accused were released on bail a few days later. Sridevi was allegedly approached by a policeman, identified as Raghavendra, who demanded ₹6,000 towards the photocopy charges of the investigation file to be submitted to the court.

The complainant said the policeman threatened to throw away the file if the money was not paid. She contacted her acquaintance, who brought this to the notice of a senior police officer. The complainant alleged that the Bandepalya police favoured the accused and diluted the charges.

Following the information, an inquiry has been initiated against the policeman based on which disciplinary action will be initiated, a senior police officer, who is supervising the inquiry said.

Meanwhile, the Bandepalya police rubbished the allegations. Sridevi was admitted to a private hospital and helped by the police to get treatment, they said. Reacting to the allegation of favouring the accused, the police said the accused were arrested within hours of the crime and produced before the court. However, the police were not clear on how the accused got out on bail within a week.

