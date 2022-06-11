Police in Karnataka told to carry out survey of illegal immigrants

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has instructed every police station in the State to carry out a survey of illegal immigrants in their area and take suitable action.

This comes soon after the Bengaluru Rural District Police arrested a group of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were forging documents in order to help other illegal immigrants obtain Indian identity documents.

“Our government has taken the issue of illegal immigrants very seriously. We will take stringent measures to ensure that not only illegal immigrants, but also those who are aiding them and giving them shelter, to be meted out strict punishment. I have instructed the police to keep a constant vigil on such people who are aiding illegal immigrants,” the Minister said, adding the involvement of such people who had obtained valid documents in crimes was a concern.

The gang providing forged documents was broken up after the police arrested an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant with valid documents in an ATM theft case.