Police hold route march in Shivamogga

Ahead of the Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati procession, scheduled for Friday (September 9), the Shivamogga police conducted a route march on Wednesday. The exercise was conducted to make the public aware of the police presence and also caution miscreants against attempting any mischief during the procession, which is expected to attract thousands of devotees.

Around 500 police personnel, including KSRP and RAF teams, participated in the route march that covered the prime traffic joints. The route march covered Kote Road, Ramanna Shetti Park, Gandhi Bazar and other neighbouring areas.

The district administration had called in additional forces from neighbouring districts in the wake of recent incidents in the district. Tension prevailed in the city following clashes over displaying a portrait of V.D. Savarkar during the Independence Day celebrations last month. Three youths were attacked. The administration had imposed prohibitory orders in the city.