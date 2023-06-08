ADVERTISEMENT

Police hold peace meetings in border areas

June 08, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Belagavi Police conducted peace committee meetings in several villages along the border to spread the message of peace and harmony on Thursday, following some disturbances in neighbouring Kolhapur.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Patil and other officers participated in some meetings to create awareness against unwarranted messages on social media that can create confusion and divide society.

Officers also conducted meetings in police stations to ensure that miscreants did not utilise social media to cause rift between communities, Dr. Patil said.

Nippani Police have registered cases against two people for violating peace and trying to create tension between communities, following some disturbances in Kolhapur on Wednesday. This will be followed by appropriate legal action, the Superintendent of Police said.

