Police hold cybercrime awareness session for senior citizens

An awareness programme on cybercrimes for around 50 senior citizens was held last week at the CSI Church, Hennur Cross. The session began with a police officer asking the participants for their personal and bank details, which the senior citizens shared without hesitation.

The officer then explained the common modus operandi of cyber fraudsters, the importance of data privacy, and the dos and don’ts for protecting themselves from cybercrimes. At the end of the session, he asked them again to share their bank details, and they complied.

“Awareness about data privacy doesn’t come easily, especially when a trusted person or someone occupying a position of authority asks for such details,” the officer remarked.

Vulnerable targets

The Bengaluru City Police recently launched a cybercrime awareness campaign in collaboration with the Elders’ Helpline, recognising that senior citizens are among the most vulnerable targets for cyber fraud due to limited digital literacy. Additionally, senior citizens often have their life savings in their bank accounts, making them attractive targets for fraudsters. This campaign comes at a time when cybercrimes are rising exponentially. While the city reported 17,633 cases in 2023, it had already registered 12,356 cases by August 30, 2024.

“Most of the senior citizens attending our programmes, despite being educated, are unaware that no legitimate entity — be it banks, security agencies, or courier companies — would ask for their details or claim to ‘digitally arrest’ them,” an official told The Hindu. “If you have done nothing wrong, there’s no need to fear. The Prime Minister himself recently clarified that the concept of a digital arrest does not exist. You should never disclose personal information, even to those claiming to represent government agencies like the police or customs. Be wary, even if they make video calls in full uniform,” he advised.

Be calm

“The key is to remain calm. Most cyber fraudsters induce panic to extract bank details. We hope that raising awareness about their tactics will empower seniors to refuse such requests confidently,” said Dhananjaya J.N., a counsellor from Elders’ Helpline.

The campaign also offers practical tips on recognising suspicious calls, identifying common scams — such as lottery scams, fake tech support calls, and fraudulent investment schemes — and emphasises the importance of reporting cybercrimes promptly through dedicated helplines within the crucial golden hour.

