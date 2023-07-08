ADVERTISEMENT

Police hold awareness programmes in Yadgir district

July 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The police held an awareness programme in a government school in Yadgir recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a move towards becoming more people-friendly, the Police Department has been creating awareness through programmes at public places and government-run schools in Yadgir district.

As per the direction of Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors have already conducted the programmes at Narayanapur, Bilhar, Bheemarayanagudi, Rajan Kollur, Wadagera, Yadgir, and Hunsagi town.

“We have been creating awareness among students about child helpline, POCSO Act, child labour, and child marriages,” Mr. Vedamurthy said.

The police is meant to help people under difficult situations. Anyone unable to come to the police station should raise their complaints through social media, he said. “The department has Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts in the name of Yadgir district police where people can put their grievances or complaints,“ he said, adding that people also share their opinion about performance of the police.

