Police hold awareness programmes in Yadgir district

July 08, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Yadgir

In a move towards becoming more people-friendly, the Police Department has been creating awareness through programmes at public places and government-run schools in Yadgir district.

As per the direction of Superintendent of Police C.B. Vedamurthy, Sub-Inspectors and Inspectors have already conducted the programmes at Narayanapur, Bilhar, Bheemarayanagudi, Rajan Kollur, Wadagera, Yadgir, and Hunsagi town.

“We have been creating awareness among students about child helpline, POCSO Act, child labour, and child marriages,” Mr. Vedamurthy said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police is meant to help people under difficult situations. Anyone unable to come to the police station should raise their complaints through social media, he said. “The department has Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts in the name of Yadgir district police where people can put their grievances or complaints,“ he said, adding that people also share their opinion about performance of the police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.