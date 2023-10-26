HamberMenu
Police help return 130 stolen mobile handsets to their owners in Davangere

Those who lost their mobile handsets blocked their equipment by registering their names on the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) Portal meant to help citizens

October 26, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth handing over a recovered stolen mobile handset to its owner in Davangere on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth handing over a recovered stolen mobile handset to its owner in Davangere on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a property return parade held at the office of the Superintendent of Police of Davangere on Thursday, 130 stolen mobile handsets worth around ₹20 lakh that were recovered through CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) were returned to their owners.

During the programme, Superintendent of Police of Davangere Uma Prashanth handed over the mobile handsets to their respective owners.

These stolen handsets were recovered by the police after those who lost their mobile handsets blocked their equipment by registering their names on the CEIR Portal meant for helping citizens to trace lost or stolen mobile phones.

According to the information provided by Davangere Police, of the total complaints of stolen mobiles registered in the district from March till date and registered through CEIR Portal, 3,290 mobile handsets have been blocked and of these, 390 have been returned to their respective owners.

With the 130 mobile handsets being returned to the owners on Thursday, the total number of mobile handsets thus returned has risen to 520.

Additional Superintendent of Police Vijaykumar M. Santhosh, CEN Police Inspector P. Prasad and others were present.

The police have appealed to the citizens to visit CEIR Portal, www.ceir.gov.in, to register their lost or stolen mobile handsets.

