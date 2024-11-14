Police hold awareness programme for taxi drivers in Bengaluru

Following a few reported cases of harassment, the north-east division police on Thursday (November 14) held an awareness programme to educate taxi drivers and raise awareness about passengers’ safety and rules.

Sajith V.J., Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), north-east division, addressed the meeting, which was attended by over 100 drivers and members of the airport taxi drivers’ association, RTO, traffic, and airport officials.

There have been complaints of cab drivers demanding excess fare, harassing passengers, and taking detours to avoid the toll. As per the rule, the cabs that do not pass through tolls should reduce ₹200, which is included in the fixed taxi fares. However, the drivers not only avoid the toll but also collect it from the passengers, the officer said.

Some cab drivers have been targeting airport passengers, particularly women travelling alone. The drivers sometimes stop midway, claim fuel issues, and demand cash, said the officer. They may also threaten to cancel the ride if the passenger refuses and asks them to get down midway. The police were trying to avoid such situations and also end verbal altercations and harassment complaints.

The association, on the other hand, also raised concerns that many a time, due to misunderstanding, passengers behave violently and rudely, and they end up accusing the drivers of fleecing money.

The police said that all violations would be strictly dealth with.

