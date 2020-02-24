Police have no prior complaint of Amulya’s link with Naxals

The police have not received any complaint against either Amulya Leona, who in jail on sedition charges for raising “Pakistan Zindabad” slogan at a pro-CAA rally, or her family members for supporting Naxal activities in Chikkamagaluru, her native district.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, last week, had said that Amulya had links with Naxals and it should be probed.

When The Hindu enquired with the police in Chikkamagaluru if there were complaints against Amulya, senior officials said that there were none. According to official sources, the police had checked the antecedents of Amulya’s father and other family members.

Interestingly, Wazi Noronha, Amulya’s father, had provided surety for one of the former Maoists, who had joined mainstream as part of the State government’s policy to assimilate them. The policy was, in fact, part of an initiative to fight the spread of Naxalism, the police say. It is said that the Chief Minister’s statement was based on this information.

Mr. Noronha has been involved in other kinds of social work as well.

Among those he is associated with were members of some organisations which were often referred to as “supporters of the Naxal ideology” by right-wing organisations.

After the arrest of Amulya, her home near Koppa was attacked by some Hindutva groups. Mr. Noronha was questioned by them and compelled to raise “Bharat Mata ki Jai” slogans.