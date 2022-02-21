Police have leads into murder of Hindutva activist in Shivamogga: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuses to comment on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s allegations that ‘Muslim goondas’ were responsible for the murder

Police personnel barricade a road in front of a mosque, as tension spread in Shivamogga town in Karnataka, over the murder of a Hindutva activist, on February 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai refuses to comment on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s allegations that ‘Muslim goondas’ were responsible for the murder

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the police have clues about the perpetrators of the violence in Shivamogga. “I have got information that the police have got leads. They will take them to the logical conclusion,” he said.

The Chief Minister said, “The culprits will be nabbed as soon as possible. I have directed the police to prevent untoward incidents in Shivamogga.”

On Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa’s allegations that ‘Muslim goondas’ were responsible for the murder, Mr. Bommai said, “All I can say is that the investigation will bring out the truth.”

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the murder of Hindutva activist Harsha, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje wants the Karnataka Government to seek a probe by National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the episode.

In a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Ms. Karandlaje alleged that Karnataka had earlier witnessed incidents of youth working in Hindu organisations being targeted and murdered. She made a reference to the alleged role of Popular Front of India (PFI) in the murder of right-wing activist Rudresh in Bengaluru.