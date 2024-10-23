Police hand over 200 mobile phones to their owners in Kalaburagi

The Kalaburagi City Police handed over 200 lost and stolen mobile phones worth ₹38 lakh to their rightful owners on Wednesday.

Addressing presspersons here, Police Commissioner Sharnappa S.D. said that based on complaints of missing and lost mobile phones received through Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal and e-Lost complaint lodged on the KSP application, the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN Crime) Police Station and the police registered cases and successfully tracked and recovered such phones.

He said that special teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal and four teams led by Assistant Commissioners of Police Praveen H. Nayak, D.G. Rajanna, Santosh Banhatti and Sudha Adi, traced and recovered 200 mobile phones from across the district.

The mobile phones were either stolen during travelling, misplaced during journey or snatched by offenders.

Dr. Sharanappa further said that Kalaburagi City Police received 672 mobile theft complaints in the past, of which 472 cases were resolved and mobile phones returned to their owners in the first phase.

And, the remaining 200 complaints of mobile theft have been cracked now and the equipment handed over to their owners today, he added.

Penalty collected

Dr. Sharanappa said that the city police have collected a fine of ₹3.76 lakh from 937 violators of traffic norms during a four-day drive organised to instill discipline and road sense in motorists.

He added that the Police Department has taken several steps to ensure that the public in the city are safe and secure. Strenuous efforts will be made for detecting and preventing crime in the city.

