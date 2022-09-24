Police give clean chit to BMC doctor booked in Aadhaar case

The then Assistant Professor of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) , who was booked by the Yeshwanthpur police for endorsing documents of people seeking Aadhaar cards without verifying in January 2018, has been acquitted of all charges due to lack of evidence.

The police, based on the complaint filed by Ashok Lenin, Deputy Director, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), charged Dr. Ramamurthy MB, under the Information Technology Act, The Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services), impersonation and cheating.

During the course of investigations, the police questioned the beneficiaries, visited their houses to check the address proof and recorded their statement and found no proof nor any records against Dr. Ramamurthy and concluded that he had not committed any offence and the charges levelled against him were false, sources said.

Based on the outcome, the police filed a B report before the court absolving Dr. Ramamurthy of all the charges after obtaining due permission from the court.

It may be recalled that the police had accused Dr. Ramamurthy of sharing copy of his ID card along with the letter of endorsement with the beneficiaries to help them avail Aadhaar cards from Yeshwanthpur. Many such Aadhaar beneficiaries had obtained driving licenses and registered vehicles,” a police officer said.

The incident came to light when officials of the UIDAI, during a routine audit, came across some suspicious documents. Upon cross-checking, they found that several Aadhaar cards, which had been obtained with false information, had been endorsed by Dr. Ramamurthy.

Based on these findings, Ashok Lenin filed a complaint with the police accusing the doctor of helping people get Aadhaar illegally, thus cheating the government. The Yeshwanthpur police registered a case under various sections of the IT Act and Aadhaar Act.