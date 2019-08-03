Police get preliminary post-mortem report on Siddhartha

The Government Wenlock District Hospital on Friday submitted a preliminary report of the post-mortem conducted on the body of Café Coffee Day founder V.G. Siddhartha, who was found dead in the Netravati on Wednesday morning.

Doctors at the hospital termed it preliminary finding as histopathology and forensic reports are awaited. They refused to divulge the contents of the report, saying it was the Investigation Officer’s prerogative to divulge the details.

Senior police officers, who confirmed having received the report, refused to divulge the details as it is the part of an ongoing investigation process. “We will make the details public at the right time,” a senior officer said.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil, who proceeded to Bengaluru on transfer, on Friday, said details in the complaint (given by Siddhartha’s driver) and evidence gathered by the police during the investigation almost match, thereby indicating there was no foul play.

Siddhartha had gone missing from the bridge over the Netravati near Jeppinamogaru on Monday night, and his body was found in the river 36 hours later.