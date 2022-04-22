Police get custody of main accused for 5 days

Even as the Hubballi police have continued questioning several more in connection with the Old Hubballi violence, a local court has granted five-day police custody of the main accused Waseem Pathan and his associate Tuffail Mulla.

Both the accused were arrested and brought to Hubballi on Thursday. The Old Hubballi police, who are investigating the case, had sought custody of both for further interrogation and the Fourth Civil and JMFC Court granted five-day custody.

Hearing an application by Mohammed Sadiq Kanchagar, a student who is also accused in the case, the court permitted him to appear for PU examination and asked the police to make necessary arrangements.