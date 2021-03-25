Police form team to trace accused

Harishayya Hiremath passed away at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi.

A shopkeeper, three others are said to have beaten up a 10-year-old boy in Haveri

Following the death of a 10-year old boy from Haveri district at KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where he was undergoing treatment after being allegedly detained and beaten up by a shopkeeper and his family members, the Haveri Police have formed a team to arrest the accused.

According to a complaint filed by the boy’s father Nagayya Hiremath, a resident of Uppunasi village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district, his son, Harishayya (10), was detained on the charge of stealing sweetmeats and allegedly beaten up by the shopkeeper Shivarudrappa Haveri and three others on March 16.

In his complaint given to Adur Police Station, Mr. Hiremath has said that the four accused had beaten up the boy and also threatened his wife Jayashree and himself when they went to fetch their son. Mr. Hiremath has said that the accused had tortured his son and also tried to bury him neck-deep.

After the accused released the boy late in the evening, the boy was taken to the Haveri District Hospital for treatment and subsequently, shifted to KIMS Hospital for further treatment on March 19.

The boy passed away in Hubballi on Monday night and the family members staged a protest with the body in front of the shop of the accused on Tuesday night. It was only after intervention of senior police officials that the funeral was held.

Meanwhile, a video clip in which the boy recalled the torture he underwent in the house of the accused has gone viral.

Based on the complaint and the video statement of the boy, the Adur Police have named Shivarudrappa Haveri, his son Kumar Haveri, daughter Basavannevva Karishettar and grandson Praveen Karishettar as accused in the FIR.

Paediatric surgeon at KIMS Rajashankar told The Hindu that the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem. He said that a report would be submitted to the authorities concerned. All the four accused in the case are absconding and the police have launched a search for them.