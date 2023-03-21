Police forces told to keep themselves updated with the latest technology to face challenges in duties

March 21, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Director-General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Pavanjeet Singh Sandhu has called upon police forces to keep themselves updated with the latest technology to face any kind of challenges in their duties.

Addressing police personnel after inspecting a passing out parade of probationary trainees at Naganahalli Police Training Centre on the outskirts of the city on Tuesday, Mr. Sandhu emphasised the need to adopt advanced technology and preparedness, while ensuring the enforcement of such technology will make the police at all levels technologically advanced and strong to enable them to face any challenges.

Today, mobile technology has become a part of everyday life and senior officials will keep a watch on the activities of the Police Department. Citizens too will keep tabs on the conduct of police, so the police officers should live up to professional ethics and ideals, he reiterated. He called upon the police officers to strive for the welfare of the people and society.

As many as 126 personnel, including the 11th batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (Civil), the eighth batch of RSI-civil, the second batch of PSI (Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) and the seventh batch of PSI-wireless trainees have successfully completed their training.

College principal Arun K. said that 4,296 police personnel have been trained at the Naganahalli centre since 2003.

Director-General of Police (Training) P. Ravindranath, Inspector-General Of Police (North Eastern Range) Anupam Agrawal, Police Commissioner R. Chetan and Superintendent of Police Isha Pant were present.