Police for strict enforcement of weekend curfew

MYSURU

05 January 2022 19:48 IST

Cases to be booked against those flouting rules/curbs

After the State Government announced weekend lockdown and other restrictions for curbing the threat of a third wave with rising cases of Omicron, the Mysuru city police are working out strategies for successfully enforcing the new rules with increased surveillance. The weekend curfew will come into effect from 10 p.m. on Friday till 5 a.m. on Monday.

The meeting chaired by Commissioner of Police Chandragupta on Wednesday resolved to ensure a strict watch for enforcing the curbs.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Pradeep Gunti and Geetha Prasanna and senior officers attended the meeting.

Those who are exempted from the restrictions, have to carry their valid proof or permission letters for travel within the city during the restricted hours.

In a press release here, the police said those flouting the COVID-19 rules/precautions will be penalised on the spot, while advising the public to wear face masks. If trade or shops are found to flout the rules, cases will be lodged against such establishments. If hotels, pubs, restaurants, multiplexes, gyms and others are found to be serving customers exceeding 50 per cent of their capacities, cases will be lodged.

The police said they would seize vehicles found to be moving during night curfew and weekend curfew unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, 24,791 persons in the 15-18 age group in Mysuru got their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday. The district has been exceeding the vaccination target since the launch and all the targeted 1.48 lakh in this age group are expected to get their first doses in the next few days with rapid progress made in the drive.

Nanjangud topped the district in the drive with about 5,640 children getting themselves vaccinated on Wednesday, followed by Mysuru urban where 5,590 children got the jab.